Jump Financial LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 631,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

