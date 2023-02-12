Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

