Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,399,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,831.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,850. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

