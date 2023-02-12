Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,387,000 after buying an additional 313,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 60,482 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FGEN opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69.
In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
