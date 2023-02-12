Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $588.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.