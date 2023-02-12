Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,121,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $250,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,674,078 shares in the company, valued at $45,138,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,121,657.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,040 shares of company stock worth $2,645,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
