Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

