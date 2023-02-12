Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Onto Innovation Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
