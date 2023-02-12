Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

