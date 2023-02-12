Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,034 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Shares of CTIC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.80.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
