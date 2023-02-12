Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALU opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -932.01 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

