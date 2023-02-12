KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,124 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

