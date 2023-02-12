KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in KB Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KB Financial Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 256,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

