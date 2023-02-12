Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kimball International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KBAL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Stories

