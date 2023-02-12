Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 109.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.