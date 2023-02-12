La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 209,157 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 64,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

