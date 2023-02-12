Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

