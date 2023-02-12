Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 1,131.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.18. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

