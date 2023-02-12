MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 166.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 479.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarineMax Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NYSE HZO opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $671.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.