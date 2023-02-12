Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

