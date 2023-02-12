Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.34 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. Analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

