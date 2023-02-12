Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,587,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average is $249.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

