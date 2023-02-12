Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

MSFT stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

