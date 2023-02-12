Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 759,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 199,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,557,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

