Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

