Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $305.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $263.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.37.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

