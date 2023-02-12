MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MLKN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

