Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $2,628,338.44 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,982,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64.

On Monday, November 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $492.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

