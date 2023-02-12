Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 6,922 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.62 and its 200-day moving average is $404.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.