Needham & Company LLC Raises Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $47.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE MODN opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.61. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $3,010,308. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

