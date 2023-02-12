New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 119,294 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1,590.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,794 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 119,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.72) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.83) to GBX 5,380 ($64.67) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

