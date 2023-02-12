New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,809 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

