New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 363.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AGCO by 60.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

