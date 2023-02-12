New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Caesars Entertainment Profile

CZR opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.