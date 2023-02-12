New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.89 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

