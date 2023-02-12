New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,307 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.78 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The business had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,344. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

