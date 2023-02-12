New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.89 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

