New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 633 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

