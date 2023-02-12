New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,069 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

