Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 54.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 392,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of BLFS opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.86.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
