Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 580 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 274.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

