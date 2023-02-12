Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.