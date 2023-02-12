Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,240 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Shares of LCID stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

