Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 69,233 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,490 shares of company stock worth $2,547,517. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

