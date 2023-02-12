Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 185,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of SEVN opened at $10.73 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.41%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

