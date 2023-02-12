Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 814.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 197,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.75 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 66.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

