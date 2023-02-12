Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,810 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 893.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 324,013 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $147,370. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

