Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,160 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.