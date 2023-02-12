Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.