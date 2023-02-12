Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 96.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.6 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

NYSE:FNV opened at $136.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

