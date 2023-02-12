Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

